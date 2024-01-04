Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,348,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 2,203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,348.3 days.
Goodman Group Price Performance
GMGSF stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
Goodman Group Company Profile
