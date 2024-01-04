Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,348,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 2,203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,348.3 days.

Goodman Group Price Performance

GMGSF stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Goodman Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.