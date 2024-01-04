GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Bank of America

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

GDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

GDRX opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 134.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,715.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,888 shares of company stock worth $686,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after acquiring an additional 177,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in GoodRx by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 65,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

