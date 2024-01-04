Gould Asset Management LLC CA Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

