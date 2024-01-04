Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Graham stock opened at $690.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a 12 month low of $545.00 and a 12 month high of $702.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 27,384.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth $24,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $10,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

