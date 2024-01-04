Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

