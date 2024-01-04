Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,398 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
