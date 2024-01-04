Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33.
