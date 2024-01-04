Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2024

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.