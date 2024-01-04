Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 103,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

