Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,426 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

