Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,900 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 50,929 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,325,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 127.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.