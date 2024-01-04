Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.81 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,587 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $201,895.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 565,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,882.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,839.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,539 shares of company stock worth $9,755,485. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

