Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $582,000 Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after buying an additional 1,160,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after buying an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,949.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,949.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,778 shares of company stock worth $1,006,190 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.