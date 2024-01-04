Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $806,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carvana were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

