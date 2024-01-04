Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,701 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $98.87.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $700,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

