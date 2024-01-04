Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 15,500 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.