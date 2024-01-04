HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 343,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE opened at $11.94 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $546.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.