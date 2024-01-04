Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,099,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Harmonic Stock Down 8.3 %

Harmonic stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Harmonic by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 748,493 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

