Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 360,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hawkins Trading Down 3.2 %

Hawkins stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.71. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWKN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $17,272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hawkins by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 177,318 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hawkins by 284.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 102,508 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at about $3,340,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.