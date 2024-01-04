Head-To-Head Analysis: Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) versus IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lendway and IZEA Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million 0.42 $10.05 million $1.11 4.10 IZEA Worldwide $41.10 million 0.77 -$4.47 million ($0.40) -5.10

Lendway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Lendway has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lendway and IZEA Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% IZEA Worldwide -18.66% -10.02% -8.33%

Summary

Lendway beats IZEA Worldwide on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through sales team and platforms, as well as IZEA Exchange BrandGraph, and Shake platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

