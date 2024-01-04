Head-To-Head Contrast: The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) & Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST)

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and The LGL Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ostin Technology Group $105.42 million 0.10 $200,000.00 N/A N/A The LGL Group $1.65 million 19.59 -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Ostin Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than The LGL Group.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ostin Technology Group and The LGL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and The LGL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A The LGL Group N/A -0.91% -0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of The LGL Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ostin Technology Group beats The LGL Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution. It also offers time and frequency instrumentation, including frequency standards, time standards, and time code generators. In, addition it offers wide range of ancillary products, such as RF distribution amplifiers, digital distribution amplifiers, time code distribution amplifiers, and redundancy switches. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite ground stations, electric utilities, metrology, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

