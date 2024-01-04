Head to Head Review: PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Free Report) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get PROOF Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 148.41%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility -17.40% -12.98% -10.79%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.60 -$27.26 million ($0.52) -6.04

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

(Get Free Report)

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.