Head-To-Head Survey: Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences and Molecular Partners are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Molecular Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.83% -35.31% Molecular Partners -686.95% -27.64% -24.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aura Biosciences and Molecular Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Molecular Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. Molecular Partners has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.00%. Given Aura Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Molecular Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.94) -4.64 Molecular Partners $198.70 million 0.91 $123.50 million ($2.00) -2.50

Molecular Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences. Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Molecular Partners beats Aura Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial. The company also develops AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases and is in Phase 2 dose-escalation trial. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, a DARPin molecule, which activates T-cells and other immune cells; MP0317, that allows tumor-restricted immune-cell CD40 activation for the treatment of fibroblast activation protein (FAP) positive cancers, which is in Phase I clinical trials; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274, that uses HER2-specific DARPin binding proteins. It also develops MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)and hepatocyte growth factor. Molecular Partners AG has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

