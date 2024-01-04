Head to Head Survey: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) vs. Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) and Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Option Care Health and Ramsay Health Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ramsay Health Care 1 0 0 0 1.00

Option Care Health presently has a consensus price target of $37.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Option Care Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.8% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Option Care Health and Ramsay Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health 6.12% 18.22% 8.04% Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Option Care Health and Ramsay Health Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $3.94 billion 1.49 $150.56 million $1.41 23.57 Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Option Care Health has higher revenue and earnings than Ramsay Health Care.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Ramsay Health Care on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders. It also offers treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and others; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; therapies that women need to survive and thrive through high-risk pregnancies; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications, as well as nursing services. Option Care Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Free Report)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.