Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 321.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.