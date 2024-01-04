Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 321.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

