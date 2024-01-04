Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,168 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

