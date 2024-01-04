HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 432,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $647,000 in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HilleVax by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in HilleVax by 80.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HilleVax by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLVX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

HLVX opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

