Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $10.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.55.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

HLMN stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 1.70. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth $131,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 55.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 30.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 362,743 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

