Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HGV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

