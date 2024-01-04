Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 2.4 %

HSON stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

