Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.39. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

