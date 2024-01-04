Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

