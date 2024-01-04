Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYMCL opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
About Hycroft Mining
