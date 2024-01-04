Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYMCL opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

