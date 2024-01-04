Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Update

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hyperfine Price Performance

Shares of HYPR opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Hyperfine has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.28.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 477.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Analysts anticipate that Hyperfine will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYPR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyperfine by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

