IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

IAC stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IAC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

