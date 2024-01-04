ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

