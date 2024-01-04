IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $506.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IGMS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGM Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,551 shares in the company, valued at $748,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181. 56.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 202,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.