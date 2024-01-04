InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

