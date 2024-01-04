Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura raised Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Infosys by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

