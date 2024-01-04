Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

