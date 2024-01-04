Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

INSP opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average of $214.99. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

