Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

INTC opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.36 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

