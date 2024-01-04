Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,024 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,344,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $329,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,024 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,344,197.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,252,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after buying an additional 308,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

