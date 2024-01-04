International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.36 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

