Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $591.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $566.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

