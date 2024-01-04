Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,767,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 147,287 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

