Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.