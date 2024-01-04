Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 163834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,368. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

