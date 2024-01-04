Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,285 shares of company stock worth $7,149,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

