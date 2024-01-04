iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,056,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.92 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day moving average is $125.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

