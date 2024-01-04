iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AOA stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

